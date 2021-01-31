Royal Wedding reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Wedding.
Royal Wedding effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
4 people reported 40 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure