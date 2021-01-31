ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 27%

Royal Wedding

4.8(5)
Relaxed
Happy
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Strain Details

Royal Wedding is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

Royal Wedding effects

4 people reported 40 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
25% of people say it helps with cramps
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure

Royal Wedding reviews

Strain spotlight