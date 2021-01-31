Royal Wedding is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
Strain Details
Royal Wedding is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing 4 Kings with Wedding Crasher #41. This strain is known to be a mood-booster and produces relaxing effects. Royal Wedding features flavors that are cakey, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.