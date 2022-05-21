Rozay Cake
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Berry
Chemical
Grapefruit
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Pinene
Rozay Cake effects are mostly calming.
Rozay Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Rozay Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and happy. Rozay Cake has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rozay Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Rozay Cake strain effects
Rozay Cake strain flavors
Rozay Cake strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rozay Cake strain reviews(6)
t........y
May 21, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
h........h
June 26, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
b........4
August 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy