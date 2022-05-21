Rozay Cake reviews
Rozay Cake strain effects
Rozay Cake strain flavors
Rozay Cake strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........y
May 21, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
This strain helped me feel motivated to do stuff like cleaning, getting some things done, when normally I wouldn't. I also felt more motivated to draw, and came up with creative ideas. There isn't any couch-lock with this for me, and overall I'd say this is a good strain.
b........4
August 14, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This weed really follows what u tryna do. If u tryna go to sleep youll feel sleepy but if u tryna do any other task itll make u focused on them and not be sleepy. Idrk how to explain this😂 but this real za
h........h
June 26, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Newark… yea it’s gas, the gas that’s good for ADHD , all that good stuff. Literally it’s mouth watering!
B........6
November 1, 2021
Great strain to share with a friend
J........5
June 24, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
The high is amazing it’s like being drunk without being drunk like it’s rozay parent termine profile is complex and flavorful loaded with trichomes