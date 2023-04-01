RS54 reviews
RS54 strain effects
Reported by 7 real people like you
RS54 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........3
April 1, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
I can definitely Taste the sherbert it blind sided me wasn't expecting such a nice high.
s........h
May 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Very clean smoke. Got me high for a good while. Great taste. Highly recommend
S........5
April 25, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Amazing.
a........a
July 23, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Good clean smoke. Bought this in pre-roll so I didn’t get the pleasure of seeing the color but this was a nice relaxing high.
J........e
October 22, 2023
I loved it, it reminded me of the spliff 54 strain from Spliff Nation Dispensary in Washington DC. Check them out www.onespliffnation.com The strain was kinda gassy with a great nose. Quite energetic feeling and all in all great.