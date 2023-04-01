RS54
aka Rainbow Sherbert #54, Studio 54
RS54 effects are mostly calming.
RS54 is a cannabis strain that stands for Rainbow Sherbert #54, aka ‘Studio 54’ for its glam look, and luscious rainbow sherbert gasoline taste. RS54’s a super-strong, high-THC hybrid party weed. RS#54 comes from Oakland, CA breeder Deo Farms. RS54 offers one of two branches for Deo’s main breeding project, based off Dying Breed Seeds’ OZ Kush. Specifically, RS54 is the 54th plant from a cross of Sunset Sherbert x Pink Guava. Wizard Tress released RS54 clones in California in 2022 to personal and commercial growers. A sister strain is RS11. Deo Farms kept working RS#16 to make Zoap.
RS54 strain effects
RS54 strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 33% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
