Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Coming from Second Generation Genetics, Ruby Rose is a cross of a Black Rose mother and an F13 #5 father. In addition to a sweet and tangy aroma, Ruby Rose also puts out notes of dank roses and citrus berries. Buds come in a dark green and purple color profile, and the high can provide a relaxing and dreamy experience. Choose Ruby Rose next time you’re looking to sit back and laugh with good company.