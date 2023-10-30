This strain is very unique. I consider myself to have an extremely high tolerance, and regardless this strain really did me in. I had a few hits of the rosin, and I didn't necessarily feel a "normal" high. I felt very relaxed for sure. but then after the initial head rush wore off, I felt extremely locked in and creative. I started doing all the work I was supposed to be doing the hour before. It took a second for me to realize that I was still high, where the blue dream really kicks in and gives you that second guessing feeling. The taste is great, berry and gassy. I smoked this with a dab device, but in live Rosin form.