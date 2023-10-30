Ruby Violet reviews

Ruby Violet strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Euphoric

Ruby Violet strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anorexia
    25% of people say it helps with Anorexia

October 30, 2023
This strain is very unique. I consider myself to have an extremely high tolerance, and regardless this strain really did me in. I had a few hits of the rosin, and I didn't necessarily feel a "normal" high. I felt very relaxed for sure. but then after the initial head rush wore off, I felt extremely locked in and creative. I started doing all the work I was supposed to be doing the hour before. It took a second for me to realize that I was still high, where the blue dream really kicks in and gives you that second guessing feeling. The taste is great, berry and gassy. I smoked this with a dab device, but in live Rosin form.
1 person found this helpful
September 28, 2023
Description is pretty spot on, my nugs were a deep purple hue with good trichome coverage. Nose was the floral berries with earthiness, taste was sweet berries with floral earthiness. Super tasty and stellar effects. All the fun of Blue Dream with the spin of Purple Urkle. Honestly, great strain. Shows that thc ain’t everything. Anybody could enjoy this!
1 person found this helpful
April 17, 2024
very purple!!!!

