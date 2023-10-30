stock photo similar to Ruby Violet
Hybrid

Ruby Violet

Ruby Violet is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Nana x Gush Mints strains and bred by Purple City Genetics. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best characteristics of its parent strains. Ruby Violet stands out with its captivating aroma, featuring sweet and fruity notes with diesel and earthiness. Leafly customers report that Ruby Violet's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Ruby Violet typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Violet, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ruby Violet strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Energetic

Euphoric

Ruby Violet strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anorexia
    25% of people say it helps with Anorexia
Ruby Violet strain reviews4

October 30, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is very unique. I consider myself to have an extremely high tolerance, and regardless this strain really did me in. I had a few hits of the rosin, and I didn't necessarily feel a "normal" high. I felt very relaxed for sure. but then after the initial head rush wore off, I felt extremely locked in and creative. I started doing all the work I was supposed to be doing the hour before. It took a second for me to realize that I was still high, where the blue dream really kicks in and gives you that second guessing feeling. The taste is great, berry and gassy. I smoked this with a dab device, but in live Rosin form.
1 person found this helpful
September 28, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Description is pretty spot on, my nugs were a deep purple hue with good trichome coverage. Nose was the floral berries with earthiness, taste was sweet berries with floral earthiness. Super tasty and stellar effects. All the fun of Blue Dream with the spin of Purple Urkle. Honestly, great strain. Shows that thc ain’t everything. Anybody could enjoy this!
1 person found this helpful
April 17, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
very purple!!!!
