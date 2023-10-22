I have been eyeing this strain due to the terp profile, and when it went on sale, I decided to try it. Unfortunately, I am highly disappointed with it. The smell out of the jar is weak, the flower is dry, and the effects are sub par. I would not buy again— nor would I buy anything from CW again. This is “exclusive”??—— It brings back the feeling from my younger years of being excited about a weed purchase— but when you open the bag— you are deflated. I opened the jar and I was let down… Poor product in my opinion