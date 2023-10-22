Rum Pie reviews
R........s
October 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I love when the weed have that gassy pungent smell/ taste. Well this strain has that. And you feel great but if you smoke to much then you’ll feel more tipsy than anything.
L........s
February 11, 2024
Creative
Happy
We've had this multiple times in our travels, and it's aaalways some STANKY dank, even in the smalls batches. Forget rum ham, it's rum PIE! Always hits hard, and we try A LOT of different strains, so it's nice to find one that always breaks through the defensive line so to speak. LeafMobb rated 8.5 outta 10. Definitely a good strain if grown properly. Get in an inner tube with your buddy and drift out to sea with this one!
N........a
June 5, 2024
Sleepy
I tried this strain and at best it was mediocre. The effects (what effects there were) were short lived. Almost no smell or taste.
R........r
May 28, 2024
Relaxed
I have been eyeing this strain due to the terp profile, and when it went on sale, I decided to try it. Unfortunately, I am highly disappointed with it. The smell out of the jar is weak, the flower is dry, and the effects are sub par. I would not buy again— nor would I buy anything from CW again. This is “exclusive”??—— It brings back the feeling from my younger years of being excited about a weed purchase— but when you open the bag— you are deflated. I opened the jar and I was let down… Poor product in my opinion
n........2
January 31, 2025
Giggly
Happy
I love this strain! It’s consistently good and it’s a light and happy/blissful high for me :)
c........f
December 20, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
👌