We've had this multiple times in our travels, and it's aaalways some STANKY dank, even in the smalls batches. Forget rum ham, it's rum PIE! Always hits hard, and we try A LOT of different strains, so it's nice to find one that always breaks through the defensive line so to speak. LeafMobb rated 8.5 outta 10. Definitely a good strain if grown properly. Get in an inner tube with your buddy and drift out to sea with this one!