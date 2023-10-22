stock photo similar to Rum Pie
Rum Pie
Rum Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a complex genetic cross of Mandarin Cookies x I-95 x Chemdog. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rum Pie is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Rum Pie typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. The dominant terpenes are pinene and myrcene, which create an herbal, sweet, and earthy flavor profile. This strain may provide relaxing effects that help with anxiety and mild pain. We are still learning about Rum Pie's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rum Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Rum Pie strain effects
Rum Pie strain reviews6
