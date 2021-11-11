Runtz Cake reviews

Runtz Cake strain effects

Runtz Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    8% of people say it helps with Stress

Runtz Cake reviews

November 11, 2021
Had this item is the form of Hash Rosin, this one smacks the back of your head with an immediate rush of euphoria. Tastes sweet and a little peppery on the exhale!
11 people found this helpful
December 13, 2021
Smells fruity , has a diesel taste, not impressed with the high, slight euphoria with a light body buzz.
10 people found this helpful
October 14, 2021
The first Initial toke with a large breath from bong got me coughing and I was high from first hit. After 3 more I couldn’t move the high was so strong I was bed locked. Then it moves to the head allowing your body to be able do everyday activities. The sleep was perfect after that
10 people found this helpful
December 11, 2022
I just plain luv this strain! When I'm having a crap, overwhelming day, this strain helps me re-set and stay groovy <3 Very useful for anyone suffering from PTSD, anxiety and "loud thoughts" syndrome. I'm watching Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and am content as a bug in a rug!strong thaand actually has kept me focused to get X-ma's shopping done. Definitely a mention-worthy strain, very pleasant
5 people found this helpful
February 26, 2023
Runtz cake was good both times I tried it. Once in a joint by Dogwalker- Stay, and once by Rhythm. Both times it was warming, could be heady if you aren't used to a lot of THC, and offers a decent high to those who can handle more. It's very purply in color and has tight buds. I used to it just float but be focused so I wasn't a zombie. It was good for that and also playing video games, cleaning a tad, walking the animals, and being kind to yourself.
5 people found this helpful
April 22, 2022
A strain after my own heart ❤️....After only 3 hits of a 92% extract and I'm good. Matter of fact, everything seems good right now. This is definitely an indica dominant hybrid...perfect for my chronic physical pain during the day. I feel a bit sleepy, but with enough energy to spare. This strain is new to me, and I'm pretty sure that I like it a lot.
2 people found this helpful
February 4, 2023
Took my belly ache away in less than 5min!!! Amazing!
2 people found this helpful
January 7, 2023
I felt nothing at first, then my body started feeling delightfully tingly. Then the head high hit, and I got DUMB and sleepy.
2 people found this helpful

