Runtz cake was good both times I tried it. Once in a joint by Dogwalker- Stay, and once by Rhythm. Both times it was warming, could be heady if you aren't used to a lot of THC, and offers a decent high to those who can handle more. It's very purply in color and has tight buds. I used to it just float but be focused so I wasn't a zombie. It was good for that and also playing video games, cleaning a tad, walking the animals, and being kind to yourself.