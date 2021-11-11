Runtz Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Runtz Cake.
Runtz Cake strain effects
Runtz Cake strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Stress
Runtz Cake reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........p
November 11, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Had this item is the form of Hash Rosin, this one smacks the back of your head with an immediate rush of euphoria. Tastes sweet and a little peppery on the exhale!
9........c
December 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Smells fruity , has a diesel taste, not impressed with the high, slight euphoria with a light body buzz.
r........d
October 14, 2021
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
The first Initial toke with a large breath from bong got me coughing and I was high from first hit. After 3 more I couldn’t move the high was so strong I was bed locked. Then it moves to the head allowing your body to be able do everyday activities. The sleep was perfect after that
B........9
December 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I just plain luv this strain! When I'm having a crap, overwhelming day, this strain helps me re-set and stay groovy <3 Very useful for anyone suffering from PTSD, anxiety and "loud thoughts" syndrome. I'm watching Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and am content as a bug in a rug!strong thaand actually has kept me focused to get X-ma's shopping done. Definitely a mention-worthy strain, very pleasant
s........4
February 26, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Runtz cake was good both times I tried it. Once in a joint by Dogwalker- Stay, and once by Rhythm. Both times it was warming, could be heady if you aren't used to a lot of THC, and offers a decent high to those who can handle more. It's very purply in color and has tight buds. I used to it just float but be focused so I wasn't a zombie. It was good for that and also playing video games, cleaning a tad, walking the animals, and being kind to yourself.
l........1
April 22, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
A strain after my own heart ❤️....After only 3 hits of a 92% extract and I'm good. Matter of fact, everything seems good right now. This is definitely an indica dominant hybrid...perfect for my chronic physical pain during the day. I feel a bit sleepy, but with enough energy to spare. This strain is new to me, and I'm pretty sure that I like it a lot.
D........x
February 4, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Took my belly ache away in less than 5min!!! Amazing!
s........e
January 7, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
I felt nothing at first, then my body started feeling delightfully tingly. Then the head high hit, and I got DUMB and sleepy.