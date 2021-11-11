stock photo similar to Runtz Cake
Hybrid

Runtz Cake

Runtz Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with White Runtz. The effects of Runtz Cake are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, giggly, and hungry. The flavor of this strain may remind you of diesel with floral and pine undertones. Runtz Cake is 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with spicy flavor profiles. Medical marijuana patients sometimes buy this strain when experiencing mild episodes of anxiety. The original breeder of Runtz Cake is unknown.

Runtz Cake strain effects

Reported by 36 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Giggly

Runtz Cake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    8% of people say it helps with Stress
Runtz Cake strain reviews36

November 11, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Had this item is the form of Hash Rosin, this one smacks the back of your head with an immediate rush of euphoria. Tastes sweet and a little peppery on the exhale!
11 people found this helpful
December 13, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
Smells fruity , has a diesel taste, not impressed with the high, slight euphoria with a light body buzz.
10 people found this helpful
October 14, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
The first Initial toke with a large breath from bong got me coughing and I was high from first hit. After 3 more I couldn’t move the high was so strong I was bed locked. Then it moves to the head allowing your body to be able do everyday activities. The sleep was perfect after that
10 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight