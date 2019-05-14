ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Russian Roulette
  4. Reviews

Russian Roulette reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Russian Roulette.

Reviews

2

Avatar for blklizard227
Member since 2015
strong sweet smell and makes you super mellow one of the best strains I ever tried
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Frau
Member since 2019
Going from a scale of Lemon Skunk (a million stars.....don’t drive...you’ll get lost in your driveway) to neighbourhood chaff that’s only marginally better than oregano (no stars...any buzz you have is probably a nearby fluorescent light stand).... I’d give this about overall score of 79 out of 100....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
write a review