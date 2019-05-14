Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Going from a scale of Lemon Skunk (a million stars.....don’t drive...you’ll get lost in your driveway) to neighbourhood chaff that’s only marginally better than oregano (no stars...any buzz you have is probably a nearby fluorescent light stand).... I’d give this about overall score of 79 out of 100....