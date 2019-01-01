ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Sacrificial Lamb

Sacrificial Lamb

Coming from Gage Green Group, Sacrificial Lamb is a cross of Lamb’s Breath and Inferno Haze. With both parent strains offering euphoric, thought-provoking highs, Sacrificial Lamb is a great daytime strain to get you out the door. Buds come in a Haze structure with long calyxes alongside a dark Haze aroma and fruity overtones. Sacrificial Lamb is like smoking velvet, with its smooth and creamy smoke.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lamb's Bread
parent
Second strain parent
Inferno Haze
parent
Strain
Sacrificial Lamb