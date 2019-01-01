Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Coming from Gage Green Group, Sacrificial Lamb is a cross of Lamb’s Breath and Inferno Haze. With both parent strains offering euphoric, thought-provoking highs, Sacrificial Lamb is a great daytime strain to get you out the door. Buds come in a Haze structure with long calyxes alongside a dark Haze aroma and fruity overtones. Sacrificial Lamb is like smoking velvet, with its smooth and creamy smoke.