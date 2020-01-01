Bred by Gage Green Group, Inferno Haze is a cross of Fire OG and Afghan Haze. Consumers can expect to find smells ranging from cedar and pine to lemon and fuel. Buds tend to have long calyxes and come in dense nuggets like OGs. Inferno Haze will hit you like a brick, with a strong head rush that tapers off into a long-lasting high.
