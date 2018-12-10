Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From an undisclosed breeder in Seattle, Washington, S.A.G.E. Walker crosses Albert Walker and S.A.G.E., creating a hybrid with dark green buds and vibrant orange hairs. The smell and flavor have fruit punch and fuel, with sweet citrusy undertones. The high is well-balanced in both body and mind, giving consumers a full-spectrum experience from your toes to your brain.