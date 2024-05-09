This ‘auto flowering’ aka ‘Automatic’ Feminized Cultivar / Strain, Which was Bred By: MEPHISTO GENETICS 🧬 🏆 Won 1st Place 🥇 at the American Autoflower Cup “AAC” earlier in this year of 2024! They are also Ranked #1 Autoflower Breeders in the USA 🇺🇸 & #1 in the WORLD 🌎 With the most prestigious & the highest awards, such as these, MEPHISTO is recognized for breeding the BEST STRAINS on Earth! 🌍 no exceptions were made for the well known strain: SAMSQUANCH OG! When the best breeders in the world were creating it! 3 Bears OG (Bear OG x Auto Triangle) was crossed to Loompa’s Yeti = resulting strain —> Samsquanch OG!! a banger‼️ ,, TOP SHELF quality! The Nose / smell is Pungently earthy with a note of Berries or maybe Mango 🥭?! Not lemon 🍋 although I love lemon strains.. this pheno of Samsquanch OG SMELLS Amazing 🤩 and taste great 😌 similar to any other really gassy Dank ‘OG’ / ‘Kush’ Strains!! The bud formation on one of the plants was super dense, and it has been curing in the Grove bag and when you open it, it smells so amazing. It doesn’t even really smell like “POT” it even has a little floral smell! There is not any pine that I can smell, like most Kush phenotypes, although it is a mix of great smell terpenes all mixed together! Great strain! Easy to grow! Easy to dry & cure! Easy to trim! Great to smoke for anxiety 😬 It will cheer you out, but it does not make you lazy. It will make you creative. The last time I wanted to rearrange the living room and I told myself I better not. It was after midnight. Laugh out loud. 🤣 IG: @cultivarcultivationculture 🪬