Samsquanch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Yeti OG and 3 Bears OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Samsquanch is a potent and productive strain that has an earthy, pungent, and sour flavor and aroma. Samsquanch is 25% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Samsquanch effects include feeling relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Samsquanch when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Mephisto Genetics, Samsquanch features flavors like diesel, skunk, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Samsquanch typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Samsquanch has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Samsquanch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
