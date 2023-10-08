San Fernando Valley Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain San Fernando Valley Cookies.
San Fernando Valley Cookies strain effects
San Fernando Valley Cookies strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
F........g
October 8, 2023
Relaxed
It is an ok strain not the best but not the worst it was honestly very calming and helped me relax more than anything I would totally smoke again
v........g
October 8, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Gave me a really chill body high. I couldn't feel my legs after smoking my joint. Really nice flavor profile and wasn't too harsh. It's not the strongest strain, so it's pretty nice to smoke it anytime of the day without getting too much high hangover or after effects.
W........y
June 29, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
got a pre-roll of this strain 23.88%. hit pretty good, the high was good, I had been smoking a bit the last few days, but this strain stood out the most!
C........7
October 25, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Form- flower smoked from a fleshly cleaned glass bong. I got an ounce of small buds of SVF Cookies testing at 28% THC today. The buds are dense, sticky, and dark green with some red hairs. The scent is a STRONG piney one, and the taste is earthy and just a tad spicy. I am a daily smoker/dabber/vaper, and I never buy any flower under 23% THC, so I have a very high tolerance. SFV cookies is an A+ strain in my book. I took 4 hits from my bong, and I'm definitely feeling high. The high is extremely relaxing, and I'm feel couchlock creep in, but I'm not super sleepy. I use weed to treat my bipolar 1 (manic depression) and PTSD. There is no paranoia or anxiety. It's starting to give me the munchies. The only negative is that it is giving me dry mouth and making me cough like I took a hot dab, but the high is 100% WORTH IT! Just make sure you have ice water and tissues available. I believe SFV cookies are best as an evening/nightime/lazy Saturday watching movies strain. I highly ;-) recommend SFV cookies.
b........1
February 13, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I bought an oz of SFV COOKIES, it is so good that I drove back 2 hours both ways to buy as much as I could. Actions speak louder than words. It was worth it. If you see it, get it!
r........t
September 18, 2024
Happy
Uplifted
Bought this cause it was on sale for a good price. This stuff is awesome, pretty buds, calm cool buzz with energy . Great for headaches.
b........4
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is a pretty chill high, I feel like weights are added to my legs but that could be cause of the moonrocks overall the high is not bad and I would recommend this strain if you want to reflect on yourself
l........1
July 15, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Love this shit right before bed, got 5 1g pre-rolls from the dispensary. Phenomenal taste, 10/10 high, and tbh munchies weren’t terrible which was nice.