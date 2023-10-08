Form- flower smoked from a fleshly cleaned glass bong. I got an ounce of small buds of SVF Cookies testing at 28% THC today. The buds are dense, sticky, and dark green with some red hairs. The scent is a STRONG piney one, and the taste is earthy and just a tad spicy. I am a daily smoker/dabber/vaper, and I never buy any flower under 23% THC, so I have a very high tolerance. SFV cookies is an A+ strain in my book. I took 4 hits from my bong, and I'm definitely feeling high. The high is extremely relaxing, and I'm feel couchlock creep in, but I'm not super sleepy. I use weed to treat my bipolar 1 (manic depression) and PTSD. There is no paranoia or anxiety. It's starting to give me the munchies. The only negative is that it is giving me dry mouth and making me cough like I took a hot dab, but the high is 100% WORTH IT! Just make sure you have ice water and tissues available. I believe SFV cookies are best as an evening/nightime/lazy Saturday watching movies strain. I highly ;-) recommend SFV cookies.