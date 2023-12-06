Santa's Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Santa's Cookies.
Santa's Cookies strain effects
Santa's Cookies strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........9
December 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve been vaping Santa‘s cookies for the past week and it’s been the perfect morning to mid afternoon smoke. It’s nice and mellow has a great flavor profiles seems a little piney and fruity at the same time like fruit that still has dirt on it. It’s a great flavor.