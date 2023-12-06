Santa’s Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Santa’s Cookies is a rare and exclusive strain from West Coast Cure, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Santa’s Cookies is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Santa’s Cookies effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Santa’s Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by West Coast Cure, Santa’s Cookies features flavors like fruity, spicy, earthy, sour, and piney. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a peppery aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Santa’s Cookies typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Santa’s Cookies is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and gassy cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Santa’s Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.