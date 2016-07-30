ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sasquatch Sap
  4. Reviews

Sasquatch Sap reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sasquatch Sap.

Reviews

9

Avatar for SeattleKush
Member since 2019
Holy god this stuff is an amazing Starts as a mild head high to where you think you’re coming down then BOOM complete and total feeling of just your entire body just like a wave of euphoria and pain then calmness within oneself and their inner being
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for TheCannoisseur
Member since 2018
Unbelievably good. Like another reviewer noted, immediate head change. Impeccably smooth with a unique taste -- sort of piney and minty. I've been a weed snob in the area for many years, and this is probably my favorite strain of them all. Deeeeeeelicious.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for dikel87
Member since 2015
Tasty and immediate had change
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Masikr1
Member since 2016
Fire. Great for stress.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Sasquatch Sap
Avatar for WayOutWest
Member since 2016
Purchased in flower form from downtown LA's Cannabal City Collective (a spot I highly recommend), this is 3C Farms' take on Gorilla Glue #4, and the frosted, fluffy nugs definitely express major diesel fumes and flavor on the palate. I'm not sure why such a chemical-drenched flavor is enticing, but ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bk709
Member since 2016
makes an excellent shatter. it's very uplifting with a light zesty flavour that can be used in the morning or before some yard work. it also makes a good wind down smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Ayleid
Member since 2016
A very earthy strain with very wispy structure to the buds themselves, which only reinforced the earthy vibe. A very clear-headed high, perfect for needing to relax, but function well. Definitely helps creativity and deeper thinking, as well. However, I would not recommend smoking it with others. It...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Losman80
Member since 2016
probably one of best strains I've had in socal. The scent alone had me right from the get go, i was more than caught off guard by it potent effect it had on me throughout the evening, A must try for all .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed