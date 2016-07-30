Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sasquatch Sap.
Reviews
9
SeattleKush
Member since 2019
Holy god this stuff is an amazing
Starts as a mild head high to where you think you’re coming down then BOOM complete and total feeling of just your entire body just like a wave of euphoria and pain then calmness within oneself and their inner being
Unbelievably good. Like another reviewer noted, immediate head change. Impeccably smooth with a unique taste -- sort of piney and minty. I've been a weed snob in the area for many years, and this is probably my favorite strain of them all. Deeeeeeelicious.
Purchased in flower form from downtown LA's Cannabal City Collective (a spot I highly recommend), this is 3C Farms' take on Gorilla Glue #4, and the frosted, fluffy nugs definitely express major diesel fumes and flavor on the palate. I'm not sure why such a chemical-drenched flavor is enticing, but ...
A very earthy strain with very wispy structure to the buds themselves, which only reinforced the earthy vibe. A very clear-headed high, perfect for needing to relax, but function well. Definitely helps creativity and deeper thinking, as well. However, I would not recommend smoking it with others. It...
probably one of best strains I've had in socal. The scent alone had me right from the get go, i was more than caught off guard by it potent effect it had on me throughout the evening, A must try for all .