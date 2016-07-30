ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
3C Sasquatch Sap is a unique and heady sativa, dishing out a strong meditative mental state from the onset that slinks down into the body. The aroma and flavor of this flower’s tightly bound colas are distinctive, leading with a heavy dose of diesel and finishing with tartness on the palate. This strain is a hybrid blend of Chem’s Sister and Chocolate Diesel, doling out semi-stimulating qualities that fill the body with warmth while setting the mind free. Enjoy this strain before physical activity for a complementary body high, or after physical activity to reinvigorate the mind and im-bue the body with an airy lightness.  

Avatar for WayOutWest
Member since 2016
Purchased in flower form from downtown LA's Cannabal City Collective (a spot I highly recommend), this is 3C Farms' take on Gorilla Glue #4, and the frosted, fluffy nugs definitely express major diesel fumes and flavor on the palate. I'm not sure why such a chemical-drenched flavor is enticing, but ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bk709
Member since 2016
makes an excellent shatter. it's very uplifting with a light zesty flavour that can be used in the morning or before some yard work. it also makes a good wind down smoke.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Ayleid
Member since 2016
A very earthy strain with very wispy structure to the buds themselves, which only reinforced the earthy vibe. A very clear-headed high, perfect for needing to relax, but function well. Definitely helps creativity and deeper thinking, as well. However, I would not recommend smoking it with others. It...
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Losman80
Member since 2016
probably one of best strains I've had in socal. The scent alone had me right from the get go, i was more than caught off guard by it potent effect it had on me throughout the evening, A must try for all .
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Masikr1
Member since 2016
Fire. Great for stress.
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Chem's Sister
Chocolate Diesel
