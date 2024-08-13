i'm doing nothing all day so i thought i'd try this strain and it's so nice. so far, its put a smile on my face and i can feel that i'm high but i'm here. it's so clear headed and nice. i'd say this would help with focus but it's more of a help with locking in? like i still have to put in the effort to focus but it's not as hard to shift between tasks (i.e. laundry to dishes, back to laundry) i really like this for day time especially on days when i feel horrifically anxious

