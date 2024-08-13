Scarlett Queen reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Scarlett Queen.
Scarlett Queen strain effects
Scarlett Queen strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Scarlett Queen reviews
e........1
August 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i'm doing nothing all day so i thought i'd try this strain and it's so nice. so far, its put a smile on my face and i can feel that i'm high but i'm here. it's so clear headed and nice. i'd say this would help with focus but it's more of a help with locking in? like i still have to put in the effort to focus but it's not as hard to shift between tasks (i.e. laundry to dishes, back to laundry) i really like this for day time especially on days when i feel horrifically anxious
L........8
December 1, 2021
Tingly
This always my go too if i want something almost even on the sativa/indica side!! Great for focus yet good for relaxing and playing games or studying!
v........1
November 22, 2021
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
An all-around good strain, but not a personal favorite. Very silly and energizing initially, transforming gracefully into a very calm, sleepy energy with the subtle reverberance of anxiety in the distant horizon. Between a 3 and a 4. Couldn’t quite commit to the 4, but a 3 feels insulting to it. Definitely a ‘try at your own discretion (risk?)’ kind of vibe.
s........i
September 28, 2021
Relaxed
It relaxes the body and makes me slightly drowsy at first however, on the come down, it almost starts to wake me up. Overall a very nice experience.
H........6
September 11, 2021
I really liked it. Felt to me that no experienced a 50-50 split of effects on the body as well as the mind. No side effects of significance except a little dry mouth. A good one to relax but not put you to sleep
a........r
December 5, 2021
Creative
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
Surprisingly Uplifting Hybrid. Good for All Day.
L........9
November 22, 2021
Made me anxious. Not cool bb. Brand- Cresco