Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
A new direction for Big Buddha Seeds, Sch’Lemon Cake is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Lemon Skunk. Consumers can expect citrus terpenes complemented by a doughy flavor similar to a lemon cookie. With its light effects, this strain may take you into the sky without clouding your mind. Perfect for focusing, getting outdoors, and socializing, Sch’Lemon Cake is a strain for folks wanting to connect.