A new direction for Big Buddha Seeds, Sch’Lemon Cake is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and Lemon Skunk. Consumers can expect citrus terpenes complemented by a doughy flavor similar to a lemon cookie. With its light effects, this strain may take you into the sky without clouding your mind. Perfect for focusing, getting outdoors, and socializing, Sch’Lemon Cake is a strain for folks wanting to connect.

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Sch'Lemon Cake