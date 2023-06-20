Scotti Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Scotti Cake.

Scotti Cake strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Euphoric

Happy

Scotti Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Scotti Cake reviews

June 20, 2023
RIDICULOUS (& I mean that in the best possible way). Shared a smallish joint between myself and 4 others- before I knew it, we had what felt like a full-on group therapy session, across a range of topics. Felt on the verge of being way too high for the first 15mins or so, but I rode it out & then it was all good. 😊
9 people found this helpful
September 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
The Intellectual Stoner with my review of Scotti's Cake. This is a hybrid strain that was quite delightful. The buds were dense and a darker shade of green with orange and white hairs all over them. They had a nice earthy smell to them with citrus and pine undertones. The buds I scored tested at 26.86% and had a piney citrus taste with a little pepper mixed in. The high was relaxing and euphoric and I would recommend it. It helped to relieve my pain, stress and anxiety as well. Overall an enjoyable strain.
4 people found this helpful
July 17, 2023
Euphoric
Talkative
well I'm not to good with picking out the specific effects. all I know is if you what something euphoric and strong. here you go. I consider my set a young vet. I can handle some thc. this right here had me lit.
3 people found this helpful
May 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
From the moment you open whatever it is you have this strain in you'll smell that overwhelming funky gas that will burn your nose hairs! Now on to the high I'm absolutely stoned to the bone you better have those snacks ready and a pillow on hand this stuff will knock you out in one punch 😂 wonderful for depression, pain and hungry and will get you behind the eyes if you know what I mean 👀
1 person found this helpful
January 19, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Definitely stayed on the couch the entire high.
February 15, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
One of my faves as far as sweet weed

