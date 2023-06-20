The Intellectual Stoner with my review of Scotti's Cake. This is a hybrid strain that was quite delightful. The buds were dense and a darker shade of green with orange and white hairs all over them. They had a nice earthy smell to them with citrus and pine undertones. The buds I scored tested at 26.86% and had a piney citrus taste with a little pepper mixed in. The high was relaxing and euphoric and I would recommend it. It helped to relieve my pain, stress and anxiety as well. Overall an enjoyable strain.