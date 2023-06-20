stock photo similar to Scotti Cake
Scotti Cake

aka Biscotti Cake, Scottie's Cake, Scottie Cake

Scotti Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Gelato 41 x Animal Mints BX1. This strain is a creation of 7 Leaf OK, a brand known for producing small-batch cannabis with exceptional quality. Scotti Cake is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Scotti Cake effects include relaxed, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Scotti Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by 7 Leaf OK, Scotti Cake features flavors like sweet, grape, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Scotti Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Scotti Cake is a great strain to enjoy in the evening, as it will make you feel relaxed and hungry. This strain also has a sleepy and blissful effect that can help you drift off to a peaceful sleep. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Scotti Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Scotti Cake strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Scotti Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Scotti Cake strain reviews7

June 20, 2023
RIDICULOUS (& I mean that in the best possible way). Shared a smallish joint between myself and 4 others- before I knew it, we had what felt like a full-on group therapy session, across a range of topics. Felt on the verge of being way too high for the first 15mins or so, but I rode it out & then it was all good. 😊
9 people found this helpful
September 13, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
The Intellectual Stoner with my review of Scotti's Cake. This is a hybrid strain that was quite delightful. The buds were dense and a darker shade of green with orange and white hairs all over them. They had a nice earthy smell to them with citrus and pine undertones. The buds I scored tested at 26.86% and had a piney citrus taste with a little pepper mixed in. The high was relaxing and euphoric and I would recommend it. It helped to relieve my pain, stress and anxiety as well. Overall an enjoyable strain.
4 people found this helpful
July 17, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Talkative
well I'm not to good with picking out the specific effects. all I know is if you what something euphoric and strong. here you go. I consider my set a young vet. I can handle some thc. this right here had me lit.
3 people found this helpful
Scotti Cake strain genetics

Strain parent
Bsi
Biscotti
parent
Scotti Cake
SctiCke
Scotti Cake