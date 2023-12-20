Screaming Eagle reviews
s........7
December 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
I get really bad anxiety from most strains of cannabis. I used to be a daily user in my 20's and anxiety wasn't much of an issue. In my 30s now and not only do I have daily anxiety, but cannabis can exacerbate is dramatically. I'm always on the hunt for a strain I can enjoy that either helps my anxiety or does not make it worse. I believe this strain is one of them.
r........5
December 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Good taste nice hit very potent I give it a ten
P........s
May 27, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
Tastes like a mint. Good level high. Just hit in the middle of s-i. Good place
L........1
November 1, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Some unique effects for me on this one.. very carefree and enjoyable. It’s a nice balanced strain. I strongly recommend.
t........4
June 15, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Tingly
Dry eyes
Very strong helps with pain
c........6
November 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is my all time favorite strain, I love it because it melted away my chronic pain, but I was still able to be really focused and energized to get stuff done around my house. I didn’t feel any stress or anxiety like I normally would either. This helps me feel comfortable, calm, but yet still functional without any couch lock.