Screaming Eagle
Screaming Eagle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Airborne and Afghani. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Screaming Eagle is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dominion Seeds, the average price of Screaming Eagle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Screaming Eagle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Screaming Eagle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Screaming Eagle strain effects
Screaming Eagle strain reviews6
s........7
December 20, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
r........5
December 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
P........s
May 27, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted