Seattle Blue reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Seattle Blue.

Reviews

21

Avatar for Popof420
Member since 2019
love this strain, one of my favs. cant get it often in NY...please help
feelings
Avatar for Toker180
Member since 2013
For an indica, this strain almost felt like a sativa to me. It gave you that really euphoric feeling like a normal sativa would. It's mainly a body high, where you'll feel everything tingling. If you expet cerebral effects, not gonna happen with this one unfortunately.
feelings
Avatar for raven1313
Member since 2016
definitely a great indica. very mellowing strain. but uplifting.
feelings
Avatar for MikeRoss999
Member since 2015
Smoked in shatter form from Bliss Pharms; absolutely deadly. Intense pressure behind the eyes combined with a zen euphoria. 10/10 would smoke again.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ogboy14
Member since 2016
Great Strain Smoothest high
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyUplifted
Avatar for LuxeSahani808
Member since 2017
It gave me a very happy calming intense high. This is my #2 fave strain!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ALS99
Member since 2016
This strain Seattle Blue is one of the best strains that I have ever had very focused relaxed and anxiety free
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for GalaxyGod
Member since 2016
To put it bluntly (pun intended) this bud is nothing short of a face whack from a gorilla dick.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxed