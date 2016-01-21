Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
For an indica, this strain almost felt like a sativa to me. It gave you that really euphoric feeling like a normal sativa would. It's mainly a body high, where you'll feel everything tingling. If you expet cerebral effects, not gonna happen with this one unfortunately.