- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
g........9
March 12, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Nice cerebral effect. Gets the job done quickly, buzz hits me about halfway through the session and stays with me for quite some time. Has a hint of blueberry taste, mixed with a citrusy taste. Overall second breakfast is perfect for the mid morning pick me up I need around that time. Highly recommend.
k........4
June 6, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Focused
OLD SCHOOL, 70's weed. smooth flavor, woodsy...relaxed. great terps!
r........6
February 25, 2024
Focused
Dry mouth
To start, you get a nice high, you get a taste of blueberry. This strain has got me actually able to focus on watching movies and thinking about things. The draw back is, if you suffer from chronic headaches/migraines, this isn't for you. I like it but have to watch how much I consume, I myself suffer from chronic headaches/migraines. Other than the headache issue, this a good one for focus and tastiness.
B........d
May 18, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Great with music.