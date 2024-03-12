Second Breakfast
Second Breakfast is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triple OG and Blueberry. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Second Breakfast is 32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Galenas, the average price of Second Breakfast typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Second Breakfast’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Second Breakfast, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
