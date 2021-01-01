Loading…

Secret Formula reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Secret Formula.

Secret Formula effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
14% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
7% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
7% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Secret Formula reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
7% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
7% of people taste the flavor earthy
Lime
7% of people taste the flavor lime

