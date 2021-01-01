Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Secret Formula

Hybrid
Picture of Secret Formula
stock photo similar to secret formula
THC 27%CBG 1%Myrcene

Secret Formula effects are mostly energizing.

Secret Formula potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
diesel
top effect
euphoric

Secret Formula is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Secret Formula - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

Buy Secret Formula near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Secret Formula effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
14% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
7% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
7% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
7% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Secret Formula reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Diesel
7% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
7% of people taste the flavor earthy
Lime
7% of people taste the flavor lime

Secret Formula reviews18

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Similar to Secret Formula

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Secret Formula