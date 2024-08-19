Secret Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Secret Sauce and Sunset Sherbet. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Secret Sunset is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. The average price of Secret Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Secret Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Secret Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







