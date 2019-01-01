Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by the Gage Green Group, Señor Jack crosses cerebral strain Jack Herer with the classic Colombian Gold. It celebrates the qualities of Columbian Gold while shortening flowering time and increasing yields, making it more viable for commercial growing. Expect a delicious, sweet haze aroma alongside a long-lasting, energizing high that will stay with you all day, so you can explore your mind with a smile on your face.