  3. Colombian Gold
Sativa

4.5 174 reviews

Colombian Gold

aka Santa Marta Colombian Gold, Santa Marta

Colombian Gold

Colombian Gold is a classic landrace sativa that originated in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia. Its buds are fluffy and crystal-covered, radiating skunky, sweet notes of lemon and lime. This indigenous sativa parented the famous Skunk #1, a hybrid that has become a staple of cannabis breeding. The active, uplifting, and focused effects of Colombian Gold come without paranoia and anxiety, making this strain a great choice for novice consumers or those needing to stay productive while medicating. Colombian Gold may help patients ease muscle tension, pain, and other physical symptoms, but its stimulating and happy qualities could also be used for depression and ADD/ADHD.

Effects

115 people reported 868 effects
Euphoric 59%
Happy 52%
Energetic 47%
Creative 46%
Uplifted 45%
Depression 29%
Stress 28%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 20%
Headaches 12%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 4%

Avatar for Oldtoker60
Member since 2016
I remember the taste of CG as if it were yesterday and I'm not sure what some of you that describe the taste of it as skunky or piney were smoking or just don't remember the taste but the actual taste and smell of CG was like that of blond Lebanese hash from that era with one hell of a lung expansio...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for BoBoBelinsky
Member since 2016
Old timer here. I've had many strains over the years, yes including all the new hybrid stuff. I say this stuff is (was) without question the BEST stuff I ever came across! That said, the folks on here claiming they have had this recently, must have taken a trip to Colombia, because that's the only ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for miss.mirkat
Member since 2014
Shit. I smoke every day and this strain got me high for the first time in a while after two hits.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for PuaManaPakalolo
Member since 2015
Colombian Gold is one of our favorite landrace sativa strains and for good reason. A ingredient in the potent and 'ono (delicious) Skunk #1, Colombian Gold will knock the sweat socks off a skunk and make even a pakalolo pro pass like a punk and datz no junk... Pua Mana 'Ohana has a very special p...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for weedolympian
Member since 2015
You can definitely see the relation to the Skunk strain when you smoke the Columbian Gold. Not as strong as Skunk, but very flavorful & good smoke nonetheless. Vaporized & rolled it up. I would mainly use this strain for smoking, because it does taste good, its potent enough, and their are other ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
South American
parent
Strain
Colombian Gold
First strain child
Harmony
child
Second strain child
Black Haze
child

