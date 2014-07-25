Colombian Gold is a classic landrace sativa that originated in the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia. Its buds are fluffy and crystal-covered, radiating skunky, sweet notes of lemon and lime. This indigenous sativa parented the famous Skunk #1, a hybrid that has become a staple of cannabis breeding. The active, uplifting, and focused effects of Colombian Gold come without paranoia and anxiety, making this strain a great choice for novice consumers or those needing to stay productive while medicating. Colombian Gold may help patients ease muscle tension, pain, and other physical symptoms, but its stimulating and happy qualities could also be used for depression and ADD/ADHD.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
174
Oldtoker60
BoBoBelinsky
miss.mirkat
PuaManaPakalolo
weedolympian
Find Colombian Gold nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Colombian Gold nearby.
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Colombian Gold
Hang tight. We're looking for Colombian Gold nearby.