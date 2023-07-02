I've tried many strains. A budtender picked Sophora #48 for me, I bought it anyway. Whoa, it was scariest high I ever had. I had a long and scary mental war against demons and was afraid that I'd go to hell. I didn't want to try it again, but I had leftover. I was somehow unafraid and tried it like a week later. Whoa, again. Nothing scary or negative at all. I had some of the greatest and new thinking and see myself in new expressive. High was staying on for a pretty long while. It's my favorite except Skunk I had back in 80s. It's gone from dispensaries around here. I called another dispensary and s/he said some consumers had asked for more, so they put it on order list and should be available next week. Here are its terpenes from largest to smallest...myrcene, terpinolene, a-pinene, b-pinene and limonene.