Sephora
aka Sophora
Sephora
Sph
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Lemon
Orange
Mint
Sephora effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sephora, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to SephoraOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sephora products near you
Similar to Sephora near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Sephora strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
e........8
July 2, 2023
Creative
Happy
I've tried many strains. A budtender picked Sophora #48 for me, I bought it anyway. Whoa, it was scariest high I ever had. I had a long and scary mental war against demons and was afraid that I'd go to hell. I didn't want to try it again, but I had leftover. I was somehow unafraid and tried it like a week later. Whoa, again. Nothing scary or negative at all. I had some of the greatest and new thinking and see myself in new expressive. High was staying on for a pretty long while. It's my favorite except Skunk I had back in 80s. It's gone from dispensaries around here. I called another dispensary and s/he said some consumers had asked for more, so they put it on order list and should be available next week. Here are its terpenes from largest to smallest...myrcene, terpinolene, a-pinene, b-pinene and limonene.
a........8
June 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is a great one. One of the best if not the best sativa I’ve ever had. Energetic, focused AF, calm, happy, all of the good things. This strain is the opposite of couch lock. Smaller buds, has a nice light piney nose. I bought the flower in IL as Sophora
x........x
December 6, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Very Very sticky bud. one of the best body high but will hit you right between the eyes right on exhale.