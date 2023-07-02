Sephora reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sephora.
Sephora reviews
e........8
July 2, 2023
Creative
Happy
I've tried many strains. A budtender picked Sophora #48 for me, I bought it anyway. Whoa, it was scariest high I ever had. I had a long and scary mental war against demons and was afraid that I'd go to hell. I didn't want to try it again, but I had leftover. I was somehow unafraid and tried it like a week later. Whoa, again. Nothing scary or negative at all. I had some of the greatest and new thinking and see myself in new expressive. High was staying on for a pretty long while. It's my favorite except Skunk I had back in 80s. It's gone from dispensaries around here. I called another dispensary and s/he said some consumers had asked for more, so they put it on order list and should be available next week. Here are its terpenes from largest to smallest...myrcene, terpinolene, a-pinene, b-pinene and limonene.
e........6
January 1, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Great head high. Decent for motivation but slight tendency to make you want to snack. Very fluffy nugs and very pleasant smell
e........5
November 4, 2023
Giggly
Happy
love it!!!!!! really relaxing or makes me giggly depending on my mood😇i tried sophora #48 in flower form and it was really beautiful and light
a........8
June 24, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
This is a great one. One of the best if not the best sativa I’ve ever had. Energetic, focused AF, calm, happy, all of the good things. This strain is the opposite of couch lock. Smaller buds, has a nice light piney nose. I bought the flower in IL as Sophora
x........x
December 6, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Very Very sticky bud. one of the best body high but will hit you right between the eyes right on exhale.