Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Sergerbloom Haze is a cross between Super Silver Haze and Grimace OG. This strain is a beauty, with high THC levels and a flavorful terpene profile of sweet citrus, cloves, and earth. Sergerbloom Haze was created to combine the euphoric effects of Super Silver Haze with the intoxicating body high of Grimace OG.