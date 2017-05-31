ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Grimace OG

Grimace OG

Grimace OG by Archive Seed Bank is an indica-dominant cross of Purple Urkle and Face Off BX1. This strain won 3rd place at the 2013 Los Angeles High Times Cannabis Cup, and descends from the original Purple Urkle from Humboldt County. Known to produce fast flowering plants thick with trichomes, Grimace OG emits a range of terpenes, from grapey sweetness to pungent, sour OG stank. Grimace OG’s classic OG effects offer relaxation and euphoria that is perfect for turning down stress and turning up your mood.  

 

Avatar for Gilrix
Member since 2018
Great for putting you to sleep and keeping you asleep!
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for jstyles0816
Member since 2018
This strain is definitely a couch lock. Reminds me of real old school purp. Taste the grapes and a super strong smell that tickles your nose immediately. Perfect for the night cap busy most definitely the bud you wanna have on your off day.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for indeee
Member since 2017
My first Grimace OG, I love it! Relaxed, happy, tingly, I like tingly! Got a good deal at az natural selections. Actually, I really really love it, one of my new favorites!
ArousedEuphoricGigglyTingly
Avatar for binkd96
Member since 2017
Beautiful flower perfect for movies or video games
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for gelmel89
Member since 2015
wow! this indica is so stellar! i was recommended this strain in nug run shatter by Quail Extracts.. man i love this stuff and im so happy Brennan told me to try it out! at first i was weary b/c id never heard of grimace or grimace OG but when i saw all the good things about this strain i said why n...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Face Off OG
Purple Urkle
Grimace OG

