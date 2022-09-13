Shadowland
Shadowland
Swl
Hybrid
Happy
Uplifted
Euphoric
Ammonia
Cheese
Earthy
Shadowland effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Shadowland, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to ShadowlandOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Shadowland strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Shadowland strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Shadowland products near you
Similar to Shadowland near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Shadowland strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
G........e
September 13, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain was an impromptu purchase and so glad I picked it up! On vacation in a state with legal cannabis. A mellow onset and a great high! Grab some if you have the chance.
a........4
November 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Relaxing but not completely sedating. Nice taste. Smooth. Relaxes the muscles. Mostly a mind buzz. Overall positive review.
S........1
February 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Love this strane have been trying to find something this potent for a long time. You literally feel the affect after two hits. Keep up the good work.