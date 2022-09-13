Shadowland reviews
Shadowland strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Shadowland strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
G........e
September 13, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This strain was an impromptu purchase and so glad I picked it up! On vacation in a state with legal cannabis. A mellow onset and a great high! Grab some if you have the chance.
a........4
November 7, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Relaxing but not completely sedating. Nice taste. Smooth. Relaxes the muscles. Mostly a mind buzz. Overall positive review.
S........1
February 5, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Love this strane have been trying to find something this potent for a long time. You literally feel the affect after two hits. Keep up the good work.
j........4
August 11, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It got me really high after only a couple of hits it. It was pretty cheep too
T........0
August 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
I love this strain. It gave me a euphoric, yet relaxed high. I would say I am focused and clear headed. It calmed my anxiety as well.
k........n
October 5, 2021
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
It tasted really good and the effects were quick. It made me extremely sad every time I smoked it though without fail. Not a fun high. It does provide a good sleep though.