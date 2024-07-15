Shady Apples reviews
c........t
July 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I had this in preroll form. It wasn’t the cheapest, and didn’t taste harsh so I think it was above trim quality. I was able to detect a slight apple flavor, but mostly noticed a cinnamon / peppery flavor on both inhale and exhale. I could be mistaking the apple for a citrusy flavor just because of the name. I would also compare it to a grilled peach. Overall it was a good tasting flower that left me feeling quite happy. Not too excitable, not nervous energy, but just a good happy go lucky type vibe. Also got rid of my sinus headache Would consume again
x........n
April 14, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very citrus smelling flowers has a nice light color and is very smooth on the inhale. Batch I have is tested at 24.53% THC. Definitely shows when you are done smoking it. Gets you ready for a good nights rest.
d........5
February 10, 2025
She is a beautiful strain from smell to the flavor. she smells fruity but has a smooth hit with a sweet pepper after taste. It is more on the Indica side for sure, with a nose tickle hit. haha A great end of day relaxing flower and worth a try.