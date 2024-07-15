I had this in preroll form. It wasn’t the cheapest, and didn’t taste harsh so I think it was above trim quality. I was able to detect a slight apple flavor, but mostly noticed a cinnamon / peppery flavor on both inhale and exhale. I could be mistaking the apple for a citrusy flavor just because of the name. I would also compare it to a grilled peach. Overall it was a good tasting flower that left me feeling quite happy. Not too excitable, not nervous energy, but just a good happy go lucky type vibe. Also got rid of my sinus headache Would consume again