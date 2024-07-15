stock photo similar to Shady Apples
Shady Apples
Shady Apples is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Kush Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Shady Apples is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Your Highness, the average price of Shady Apples typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Shady Apples’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shady Apples, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Shady ApplesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Shady Apples strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Shady Apples products near you
Similar to Shady Apples near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Shady Apples strain reviews4
Read all reviews
c........t
July 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
x........n
April 14, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
d........5
February 10, 2025