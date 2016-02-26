ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Tor33rpm
Member since 2019
Stressed? Done. Pain? Handled. It is a creeper strain, so be patient. About 10 minutes to get the benefits. Afterward, euphoric but completely functional. A tad slower (relaxed) but still have a groove on.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for nennycakes
Member since 2018
Just lovely. Seems like a creeper to me, but lord what a lovely high when it hits. Don’t be afraid to take big, deep bong hits off this one! She’s gentle going down and feels great inside.
Avatar for Weallhaveourdays
Member since 2016
Major depressive here, among other things. This is my first time trying this strain and it is exactly as they described. Internal happiness. About halfway through a bowl a smile just spreads across my face and all I can thinks about is how beautiful it is outside today. Greens are a lot more vibrant...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for AlligatorsTail
Member since 2016
I tried the Shangrila (no hyphen as labled) by Ilera Healthcare. Very pleasantly aromatic upon opening a fresh 1/4 from my favorite place on earth Mission Emmaus. They give Veterans 20% off, and All Ilera flower was another 10% off this weekend so it cost me $63/qtr. The flower was perfectly cured. ...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for MrsTV
Member since 2017
I have severe osteoarthritis and spinal stenosis, and there are times that I want to scream the pain is so bad. I tried this strain a couple of weeks back and I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain, took my back pain away in literally 15 mins, made me feel happy and content and could stand without screaming. ...
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SusanMurin18
Member since 2018
great sativa dominant for pain relief
FocusedHappy
Avatar for MTYbuds88
Member since 2018
Fantastic Hybrid
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted