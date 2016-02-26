Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Stressed? Done. Pain? Handled. It is a creeper strain, so be patient. About 10 minutes to get the benefits. Afterward, euphoric but completely functional. A tad slower (relaxed) but still have a groove on.
Major depressive here, among other things. This is my first time trying this strain and it is exactly as they described. Internal happiness. About halfway through a bowl a smile just spreads across my face and all I can thinks about is how beautiful it is outside today. Greens are a lot more vibrant...
I tried the Shangrila (no hyphen as labled) by Ilera Healthcare. Very pleasantly aromatic upon opening a fresh 1/4 from my favorite place on earth Mission Emmaus. They give Veterans 20% off, and All Ilera flower was another 10% off this weekend so it cost me $63/qtr. The flower was perfectly cured. ...
I have severe osteoarthritis and spinal stenosis, and there are times that I want to scream the pain is so bad. I tried this strain a couple of weeks back and I LOVE LOVE LOVE this strain, took my back pain away in literally 15 mins, made me feel happy and content and could stand without screaming. ...