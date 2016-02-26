ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shangri-La
  • Leafly flower of Shangri-La

Hybrid

Shangri-La

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

Shangri-La
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus. 

Reviews

41

Show all

Avatar for prestonjp
Member since 2015
Absolute favorite strain. Super hero power strength relaxation with a side of intense euphoria, this left me happy as a kid for a pretty decent amount of time. AND I was productive af. Would highly recommend to anyone in search of paradise.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for nevarbuddah
Member since 2016
Badass Grass - 39.5 percent. Pax 3 Vaped. This strain had a wonderful earthy sweet taste that had a hint of lemon. First it was a nice mellow high and then it slowly went to another level. it was almost creeper in a sense that after about 15-30 min after vaping, it made things more vibrant and re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for mommymagic
Member since 2017
This strain is outrageously excellent, meets every point that a flower should. It’s been years since I’ve enjoyed a strain of flower like this and now that I’ve found it my hope is that we can keep getting it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for gialuna
Member since 2014
A big fan of Blue Dream, Cinex, GirlScout Cookies and Northern Lights; Shangri-La is this seasons favorite for this gal. Wish I could find flower. But am enjoying BHO *very* much. It's newer and not available widely. Hope it doesn't disappear too soon.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Oceanlvr420
Member since 2015
This is a very balanced hybrid. I use this frequently to relieve stress and anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Legend OG
Legend OG
More popularLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More THCLeafly flower for Banana Kush
Banana Kush
More pineneLeafly flower for G13
G13
More popularLeafly flower for Firewalker OG
Firewalker OG
More THCLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More popularLeafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More CBGLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More linalool
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
9 Pound Hammer
parent
Strain
Shangri-La

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Shangri-LaUser uploaded image of Shangri-LaUser uploaded image of Shangri-LaUser uploaded image of Shangri-LaUser uploaded image of Shangri-LaUser uploaded image of Shangri-LaUser uploaded image of Shangri-La
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Moondance, Venus OG, The Doctor, Shangri-La, and More
New Strains Alert: Moondance, Venus OG, The Doctor, Shangri-La, and More
New Strains Alert: Abusive OG, Harmony, Master Skunk, Bay 11, and Shangri La OG
New Strains Alert: Abusive OG, Harmony, Master Skunk, Bay 11, and Shangri La OG