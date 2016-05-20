We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Sampling from a local wa state i-502 registered producer, purchased in Des Moines rec shop. Growers did a fantastic job as far as smoothness. Cure was a little drier than I prefer but overall great quality. No choke on the smoke, smooth as can be with a great earthy spiced tone. Hits you right off ...