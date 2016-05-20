ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Shark Bite reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shark Bite.

Reviews

15

Avatar for JotAlmodovar
Member since 2019
Had it on flower and I'm impressed with the flavor 💪❤️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for usemeholly
Member since 2015
Clearest shatter I have ever encountered! Also has a very unique taste.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Irishman1981
Member since 2018
Easy to grow and big producer.. great aroma with dense colas.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for agsmash
Member since 2017
It served its purpose. No more no less. When I picked this up I also got some Lemon Haze so following up the Haze with this was meh
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Minniema31
Member since 2017
i love da taste &amp; effects of this strain 💓
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for savy0821
Member since 2017
It gave me a good high it's great if you want a good head high smells really good an it's tasty
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for jahoo7
Member since 2016
Nice fruity flavors via vaping. It seemed to lean on the Sativa side as it gives you a nice head high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticUplifted
Avatar for UncleNoahsOrganics
Member since 2017
Sampling from a local wa state i-502 registered producer, purchased in Des Moines rec shop. Growers did a fantastic job as far as smoothness. Cure was a little drier than I prefer but overall great quality. No choke on the smoke, smooth as can be with a great earthy spiced tone. Hits you right off ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings