ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shark Bite
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Shark Bite

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.1 15 reviews

Shark Bite

Shark Bite

A hybrid from Archive Seed Bank, Shark Bite combines Great White Shark with a Face Off OG backcross into one fast-finishing, easy-to-grow strain. Its fat, sticky colas emit a delicious candied fruit aroma with a hint of skunky OG flavor for good measure. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, Shark Bite typically comes in between 18% and 24% THC and makes excellent concentrates.

Reviews

15

more reviews
write a review

Find Shark Bite nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Shark Bite nearby.

Photos

more photos

Products with Shark Bite

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Shark Bite nearby.

Good reads

New Strains Alert: Green Avenger, Moose and Lobsta, 5th Element, Higher Power, and More
New Strains Alert: Green Avenger, Moose and Lobsta, 5th Element, Higher Power, and More
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite
6 Shark-Themed Cannabis Strains That Pack a Powerful Bite